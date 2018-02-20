Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to cook up some more delicious meals that are easy to make in your own home!
Rice Pudding
(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 6
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 cups milk
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ¾ cup rice
- 1 vanilla bean, split in half
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/3 cup raisins
- ½ tsp lemon zest
- Cinnamon for garnish
Directions:
Place milk, heavy cream, rice, nutmeg, salt and vanilla bean in a heavy bottom sauce pan.
Bring contents to a boil then immediately turn down to simmer for 20-25 minutes until rice is tender.
Add sugar, raisins and lemon zest to the rice mixture.
Place egg yolks in a small bowl. Add ¼ cup of rice mixture to yolks and whisk. Add the yolks to the sauce pan, whisking vigorously. Cook until creamy about 3-5 minutes. Do not allow mixture to boil.
Pour pudding into a bowl and refrigerate until cold. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.
Shrimp Pilau
(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 slices Market District bacon, chopped
- 1 ½ cup onion, finely chopped
- ½ cup celery, chopped
- 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups medium grain rice
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 sprig thyme
- ½ tsp crushed red pepper
- 3 cup tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped
- 1 quart Market District Chicken Stock
- 1 ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 lb 1-40 shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1⁄4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
Cook bacon until crisp in a large pot, drain on paper towels. Sauté the onion, celery, green pepper and garlic in the same pan for 10 minutes. Add the rice and cook until transparent, about 4-5 minutes. Add the bay leaf, thyme, crushed red pepper, tomatoes, stock, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; lower heat and simmer covered for 18-20 minutes. Add shrimp to rice, cover and cook another 5 minutes. Stir in bacon and parsley; serve.
Collard Greens in Lemon Sauce
(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)
Serves: 4
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2lb collard greens
- 2 cups water
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 1 ½ cup onion, diced
- 1 serrano chile, seeded and minced
- 1 cup plum tomatoes, diced
- ½ tsp tumeric
- ½ tsp cumin
- 2 ½ tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tbsp flour
- ½ tsp salt
Directions:
Wash the collard greens well in several changes of water to remove any grit. Remove and discard the woody stems. Cut the greens into 1/2-inch wide strips. Bring 1 ¼ cup of the water to a boil in a large skillet. Add the collard greens, cover, and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the greens are barely tender, about 10 minutes. Drain the greens well.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add the onion and chile pepper and cook until translucent, approximately 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, tumeric and cumin and cook for 2 minutes. Stir greens into the onion mixture and season with salt. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining ¾ cup water with the lemon juice and flour until smooth. Stir the flour mixture into the greens; cook, stirring until the sauce has thickened, approximately 3 minutes.