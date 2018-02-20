Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We keep hearing that some industries around here have lots of jobs, but no one trained to do them.
Well, here’s a chance to get in on the ground floor.
Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics is having an aviation open house on Saturday at 11 a.m. at its campus at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.
PIA trains aviation technicians to do airplane maintenance and mechanics.
They say graduates are on the job in less than two years, and a high percentage get jobs right out of school, paying an average of $37,000 or more.
For more details, visit their website here.