FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Allegheny County Airport, Local TV, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We keep hearing that some industries around here have lots of jobs, but no one trained to do them.

Well, here’s a chance to get in on the ground floor.

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics is having an aviation open house on Saturday at 11 a.m. at its campus at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

PIA trains aviation technicians to do airplane maintenance and mechanics.

They say graduates are on the job in less than two years, and a high percentage get jobs right out of school, paying an average of $37,000 or more.

For more details, visit their website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch