PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say a landslide has prompted the evacuation of four homes in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.
The city announced Wednesday that officials at the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections ordered the Garfield hillside homes vacated “and posted as imminently dangerous” after an inspection.
It’s happening in the 5400 block of Broad Street.
Geotechnical engineers are looking at the site and are to advise the department on possible next steps to make the hillside safe and allow the return of residents.
Officials said soil and trees also slid into an adjacent parking lot for a senior apartment building, and while portions of the lot were closed the apartment building wasn’t affected.
The Red Cross has been called in to help those evaucated.
A previous landslide prompted evacuations of homes in the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood.
