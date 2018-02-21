Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A teenager is facing charges for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting at a Westmoreland County school.
According to police, a 13-year-old male Wendover Middle School student was charged on Monday.
The teen is accused of making verbal and written threats, in which he said he’d carry out a mass shooting at an unknown date and time.
The teen also threatened to shoot a teenage female.
He has since been charged with two counts of terroristic threats and is being held at the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Tammy S. Wolicki said an investigation began immediately when school officials learned about the threat.
“Student safety is a priority. Open lines of communication with our school community is necessary to promote a safe and secure learning environment for our students,” Wolicki said.
Meanwhile, classes are canceled at the school today due to a reported break-in overnight.
