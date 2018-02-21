FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Local TV, Wendover Middle School, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A teenager is facing charges for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting at a Westmoreland County school.

According to police, a 13-year-old male Wendover Middle School student was charged on Monday.

The teen is accused of making verbal and written threats, in which he said he’d carry out a mass shooting at an unknown date and time.

The teen also threatened to shoot a teenage female.

He has since been charged with two counts of terroristic threats and is being held at the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Tammy S. Wolicki said an investigation began immediately when school officials learned about the threat.

“Student safety is a priority. Open lines of communication with our school community is necessary to promote a safe and secure learning environment for our students,” Wolicki said.

Meanwhile, classes are canceled at the school today due to a reported break-in overnight.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch