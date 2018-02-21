Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A student in Wisconsin has taken matters of school safety into his own hands.
He created a device in his metal shop class, which could save lives.
It’s called “JustinKase” and it’s designed to keep a shooter from getting into a classroom.
It starts with two steel plates cut to a specific shape. Handles are welded to them, then a rod and tube are welded on to connect the end plates. Finally, a locking knob is added.
Because the plates are locked into the door jams, they prevent the door from being opened even with immense pressure.
The device retails for $95, but to the young welding enthusiast turned entrepreneur, the safety of students and staff is priceless.
