UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A retired professional skier from Uniontown will race for the finish line on the season finale of “The Amazing Race”.
Kristi Leskinen and another skiing pro, Jen Hudak, are one of the four teams still in the running. During Wednesday night’s episode, viewers will watch them race through Hong Kong and San Francisco on a mission to cross the finish line first and claim the $1 million grand prize.
After the frantic, final dash is over, Leskinen will have traveled across 10 countries, 21 cities and more than 29,000 miles.
Leskinen is not the only contestant from western Pennsylvania chosen to compete on the 30th season of “The Amazing Race”. Actress, swimsuit model and Apollo native Dessie Mitcheson was eliminated after the first episode.
The 2-hour season finale of “The Amazing Race” airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on KDKA-TV.