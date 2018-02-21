FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Classes were canceled at a Westmoreland County middle school after a series of events raised questions about security.

According to police, there was a reported break-in at the Wendover Middle School in Hempfield Township early Wednesday morning.

A student allegedly pushed their way through a screen to gain access to the building. The student claims they were sleepwalking at the time and when they woke up, they called police.

Police said the student lives about four miles from the school.

Officials decided to cancel classes for the day over concerns about security.

This news came on the heels of a student being arrested for threats. In that incident, a 13-year-old male student allegedly threatened to shoot a female student.

The boy has been arrested and is being held in the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center.

