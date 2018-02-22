Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — For the parents, school board and administrators in the Elizabeth Forward School District, they are local concerns with an increasing demand for state and national attention.

We’re seeing it in districts across the region, a heightened sense of urgency about safety in the classrooms.

“At no time should parents have to wonder whether it’s safe to send their children to school, at no time should a parent have to attempt to seek answers on social media,” said parent Megan McDonough.

At Elizabeth Forward, parents have questions.

“Are you guys comfortable in the knowledge in that you can protect anybody from coming in that school that shouldn’t be there?” asked one at a school board meeting Wednesday night.

And solutions.

“Nobody likes this, but raising taxes to do feasibility studies, bring in armed guards may be the only alternative to us. What can we do to help?” parent Sam Coccia said.

There is a focus on awareness and training for the educators and the kids.

“You know, at least kids will be prepared,” said parent Barb Felicetty. “My 10-year-old… I’m active shooter instructor. My 10-year-old could take her whole classroom and probably get half of them out if she has to.”

But the challenge lies in resources, manpower and funding. And local schools say they could use some help.

“These folks here are really passionate about the kids and keeping their schools safe, but we have to have a conversation at the state level and national level about what we’re going to do to protect schools,” said superintendent Dr. Bart Rocco.