EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A couple wanted for separate incidents was apprehended in East Hills on Thursday morning.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Imonte Kendrick, of Braddock, and 23-year-old Ania Posey, were both wanted on arrest warrants and were taken into custody Thursday.
Kendrick was on probation after pleading guilty to unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles and possession of a controlled substance in 2015 and firearm charges in 2016.
This past September, Kendrick allegedly attempted to use counterfeit funds at a state store in Kennedy Township, violating his probation, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Posey was wanted on an arrest warrant out of the City of Pittsburgh for an alleged burglary that happened earlier this year.
Deputies were able to track Kendrick to a residence in the 2200 block of East Hills Drive. When they searched the home, they found Kendrick and Posey in a third-floor bedroom.
Both were taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.