Heather Abraham and Chef Bill Fuller dropped the mitts and went pan to pan in a meatloaf showdown on PTL!

Heather Abraham’s Meatloaf

Ingredients:

1 lb beef

¼ cup of diced onion

¾ breadcrumbs

1 egg

¼ cup milk

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/3 cup ketchup

2 tbls mustard

3 tbls brown sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease a loaf pan.

2. Finely dice ¼ cup of yellow onion.

3. Place ground beef in a large enough bowl where you can get your hands in to mix the ingredients. Add egg, diced onion, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Slowly add milk. Only use enough to allow the mixture to stick together but not wet. Place in the greased loaf pan.

4. In another bowl, mix together ketchup, mustard and brown sugar. Pour on top of the meatloaf.

5. Put in preheated oven, uncovered, for 1 hour.

Meatloaf, Beef or Turkey

3 # Meat – If beef, use 85/15 ground chuck, if turkey, pick the least lean, probably will be 90/10.

2 ea. Whole eggs

1 ea. Egg yolk

2 ea. Garlic cloves, finely grated on microplane grater

1 C. Panko bread crumbs, unseasoned (Please!)

1 C. Heinz ketchup, divided into 2 half cups

1 Tbs Kikkoman Tamari

1 C. Grated Parmesan cheese

¼ C. Chopped Italian parsley

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh oregano

1 Tbs. Kosher salt

½ Tbs. Ground black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Lay meat out in a roasting pan. Add all remaining ingredients only using ½ C. of the ketchup saving the other ½ cup for topping.

3. Knead together well. Do Not Overwork!

4. Take a morsel and cook it to done. Taste morsel. Adjust seasonings. Mix well.

5. Form a large, long loaf in a 9×13 baking pan.

6. Make a grove in the top of the loaf with the side of your hand about ½” deep.

7. Fill groove with remaining ketchup.

8. Place in oven and cook for about 1 hour and 15 minute until done (165 internal temperature). Let rest 5-10 minutes.

9. Slice and serve.

Potato Gratin – Pommes Dauphinoise

1 pt. Heavy cream

1-2 ea. Cloves garlic, grated finely

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme

1 Tbs. Kosher salt

1 tsp. Ground black pepper

3 # Baking potatoes, peeled

¼ C. Grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place cream, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper in a wide, deep-sided skillet. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to as low as possible.

3. Meanwhile, slice potatoes thinly on a mandolin.

4. When cream mixture is just simmering, place potato slices in cream one at a time but quickly, like dealing cards. Stir constantly.

5. When all potatoes are added, turn off heat.

6. Using a wide hand strainer scoop potato slices out into a 7” x 9” casserole. When all potatoes are in, top with remaining cream.

7. Level out casserole. Using a wet paper towel, wipe down lip of casserole dish.

8. Sprinkle potato mixture in casserole with Parmesan cheese.

9. Place casserole in oven on upper rack. Bake until potatoes are soft and top is browned, about 45 minutes.

10. Serve.