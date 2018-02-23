FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Chateau, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Beaver Avenue and North Franklin Street around 6:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The driver fled the scene. Police are looking for a red Ford Fusion, which is possibly a 2008 model.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch