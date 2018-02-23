Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood Friday morning.
According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Beaver Avenue and North Franklin Street around 6:45 a.m.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
NOW: @PghPolice on the scene of a pedestrian hit and run on Beaver Ave. near N. Franklin. It happened around 6:45a.m. Police tell #KDKA they are looking for a red Ford Fusion, possibly a 2008 model. pic.twitter.com/IIVfgd6FNw
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) February 23, 2018
The driver fled the scene. Police are looking for a red Ford Fusion, which is possibly a 2008 model.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details