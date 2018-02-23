FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Bomb Threat, Butler County, Fairview Township, Garrett Michael DeBacco, Karns City High School, Local TV, School Threat

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat in a Butler County high school.

State police say a bomb threat was written in the bathroom of the Karns City High School in Fairview Township on Tuesday, prompting the school to evacuate.

Officials were able to determine that the threat was not credible.

Eighteen-year-old Garrett Michael DeBacco, of Cowansville, Pa., was arrested Friday and charged with threat to use weapons of mass destruction.

DeBacco was sent to the Butler County Jail.

