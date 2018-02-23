If you’re looking for healthy and delicious meals, check out this recipe from Maya Henry!
Broccoli Walnut Pesto
Ingredients
- 1/2 c. toasted walnuts
- 1 c. steamed or roasted broccoli
- 2-4 garlic cloves, peeled
- ¼ c. olive oil
- 2 c. basil leaves
- Juice of 1 lemon
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process for 1-2 minutes until smooth.
Salmon with Broccoli Walnut Pesto
Ingredients
- 24 oz. Wild-caught Alaskan Salmon
- 16 oz. green beans, trimmed
- 2 t. olive oil
- 1 t. salt and pepper
- 1-pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 8 T. Broccoli Walnut Pesto (or other prepared pesto)
Preparation
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place green beans down the center of a large sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with 1 t. salt and black pepper. Cut salmon into 6-oz. pieces and place on top of green beans. Spread 2 T. pesto on top of each salmon piece. Sprinkle cherry tomatoes around the salmon and green beans
Bake salmon for 20 minutes until it flakes easily with a fork.
Serves 4
