Filed Under:Local TV, Maya Henry

If you’re looking for healthy and delicious meals, check out this recipe from Maya Henry!

Broccoli Walnut Pesto

Ingredients

  • 1/2 c. toasted walnuts
  • 1 c. steamed or roasted broccoli
  • 2-4 garlic cloves, peeled
  • ¼ c. olive oil
  • 2 c. basil leaves
  • Juice of 1 lemon

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process for 1-2 minutes until smooth.

Salmon with Broccoli Walnut Pesto

Ingredients

  • 24 oz. Wild-caught Alaskan Salmon
  • 16 oz. green beans, trimmed
  • 2 t. olive oil
  • 1 t. salt and pepper
  • 1-pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 8 T. Broccoli Walnut Pesto (or other prepared pesto)

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place green beans down the center of a large sheet pan.  Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with 1 t. salt and black pepper.  Cut salmon into 6-oz. pieces and place on top of green beans.  Spread 2 T. pesto on top of each salmon piece.  Sprinkle cherry tomatoes around the salmon and green beans

Bake salmon for 20 minutes until it flakes easily with a fork.

Serves 4

Visit mayahenry.com/kdka to download a weeknight meal plan incorporating all the recipes discussed on the show.

