Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
AKRON, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio couple is charged with assault after they allegedly used a chainsaw on a man they said owed them money.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports that William Mitchell and Aliyah Wiley went to an Akron house to confront Marshal Wrenn Jr. about money they claimed he owed them.
While there, police say the three got into an argument and that Mitchell and Wrenn started fighting in the living room of the home.
Officers say that’s when Mitchell picked up a chainsaw and started cutting Wrenn’s hands and arms.
Wrenn reportedly tried to run away from the home but was dragged back into the home where the fight continued.
Police say Wiley then grabbed the chainsaw and started slicing Wrenn on the back and the legs, cutting him multiple times.
Officers say Wrenn was able to free himself and make it to a neighbor’s house where he was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Mitchell and Wiley were arrested a short time later at a local hospital.
They’re facing aggravated burglary and felony assault charges.