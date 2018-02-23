FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says city leaders are preparing for severe flooding this weekend.

In a tweet late Thursday, Peduto said it’s expected to be the worst flooding seen in the area since remnants of Hurricane Ivan hit western Pennsylvania in 2004.

Approximately six inches of rain fell over a 24-hour period in parts of the Pittsburgh area when Ivan’s remnants rolled through in September 2004. It caused severe flooding in Millvale, Etna, Carnegie and other communities.

KDKA-TV meteorologist Ron Smiley said Friday morning that 2 to 3 inches of widespread rain is expected this weekend. That’s on top of the rain that’s already fallen this week. Some places could receive rain totals of more than 4 inches, according to Smiley.

“At this point, it looks like we can expect three rounds of rain,” Smiley said. “The first arrives around 7 a.m. Friday and continues through around 3 p.m.  Two rounds of rain are expected on Saturday with the first starting with spotty morning showers and a more consistent and heavier rain during the afternoon.  After a short break, we see another round of showers late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.”

A flood watch posted by the National Weather Service is in effect through Sunday for most of the region.

Smiley said this weekend’s rainfall likely make this the wettest February on record in Pittsburgh.

