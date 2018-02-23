Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says city leaders are preparing for severe flooding this weekend.

In a tweet late Thursday, Peduto said it’s expected to be the worst flooding seen in the area since remnants of Hurricane Ivan hit western Pennsylvania in 2004.

We are preparing for severe flooding. Worst since Hurricane Ivan in 2004. Conservative estimates have Ohio River cresting Sunday night at 26 ft – could be more. Road surfaces/potholes will be washed away. Numerous landslides expected. https://t.co/odnTgkPei3 — bill peduto (@billpeduto) February 22, 2018

Approximately six inches of rain fell over a 24-hour period in parts of the Pittsburgh area when Ivan’s remnants rolled through in September 2004. It caused severe flooding in Millvale, Etna, Carnegie and other communities.

KDKA-TV meteorologist Ron Smiley said Friday morning that 2 to 3 inches of widespread rain is expected this weekend. That’s on top of the rain that’s already fallen this week. Some places could receive rain totals of more than 4 inches, according to Smiley.

Widespread flooding possible this weekend in W. Pennsylvania. 2″-3″ of rain possible through Sunday morning. Go beyond the normal Pennsylvania forecast in today’s video-cast. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/YpFudWTmrI — Ron Smiley (@RonSmileyWx) February 23, 2018

“At this point, it looks like we can expect three rounds of rain,” Smiley said. “The first arrives around 7 a.m. Friday and continues through around 3 p.m. Two rounds of rain are expected on Saturday with the first starting with spotty morning showers and a more consistent and heavier rain during the afternoon. After a short break, we see another round of showers late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.”

A flood watch posted by the National Weather Service is in effect through Sunday for most of the region.

Heavy rain over the next few days could lead to potentially significant flooding in portions of the area. The included forecast for the Ohio River at the Point, along with other river forecasts, will be updated later today. Stay alert, and Turn Around, Don’t Drown! pic.twitter.com/LFzHZzM6gH — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 23, 2018

Smiley said this weekend’s rainfall likely make this the wettest February on record in Pittsburgh.

With half an inch of rain expected today we will likely end the day as the 2nd wettest February ever recorded in Pittsburgh. Record likely surpassed tomorrow. #upwithKDKA#KDKAwxpic.twitter.com/c0VhYp4HDv — Ron Smiley (@RonSmileyWx) February 23, 2018

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details