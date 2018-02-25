Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/KDKA) – The infant daughter of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Jordan Staal has died.
Carolina Hurricanes spokesman Mike Sundheim said Sunday that Staal told him his daughter Hannah died Saturday.
Staal, 29, missed the team’s two games this weekend because of family and personal reasons.
A statement issued by the team requested privacy for the family.
The Carolina Hurricanes today issued the following statement regarding team captain Jordan Staal and his family. pic.twitter.com/Eo4wpXmUBZ
— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 25, 2018
