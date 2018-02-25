FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Jordan Staal, Pittsburgh Penguins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/KDKA) – The infant daughter of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Jordan Staal has died.

Carolina Hurricanes spokesman Mike Sundheim said Sunday that Staal told him his daughter Hannah died Saturday.

Staal, 29, missed the team’s two games this weekend because of family and personal reasons.

A statement issued by the team requested privacy for the family.

