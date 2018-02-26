FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Florida, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland School Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

By Doug Criss, CNN

(CNN) — The victory was bittersweet for a school still reeling from a horrific shooting.

But for students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it was another way to honor the 17 people killed in the massacre there: a state title.

The school’s ice hockey team won the state title with a pair of victories on Sunday.

Even in victory thoughts of the 17 students and staff killed in the February 14 massacre remained close to the team’s mind.

“This wasn’t for us. This was for the 17 victims,” senior Matthew Horowitz told CNN affiliate WPLG. “No one was lacking energy in the locker room. We all came to play. We were all ready.”

In an incredible coincidence, the team received 17 medals, one for each member of the squad. Since that’s also the number of victims who were killed in the shooting, the team will use the medals to honor each victim.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch