FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, Patric Hornqvist, Penguins, Pens, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are close to locking up a major piece to their back to back Stanley Cup titles, winger Patric Hornqvist.

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford says the team is close to completing an extension for the Swedish hockey player.

“Over my career, I’ve done very few contracts in the middle of the year. I think it says a lot about what Patric Hornqvist means to us to do this now,” Rutherford said. “If everything goes well, the deal should be done tomorrow.”

Hornqvist returned from injury over the weekend.

This year he has 17 goals, 15 assists for 32 points.

“I felt it was important that he knows and we know that he’s going to be here going forward,” Rutherford said.

Hornqvist scored the game winning Stanley Cup goal as the Penguins beat the Nashville Predators for their back-to-back titles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch