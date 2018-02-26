Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are close to locking up a major piece to their back to back Stanley Cup titles, winger Patric Hornqvist.
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford says the team is close to completing an extension for the Swedish hockey player.
“Over my career, I’ve done very few contracts in the middle of the year. I think it says a lot about what Patric Hornqvist means to us to do this now,” Rutherford said. “If everything goes well, the deal should be done tomorrow.”
Hornqvist returned from injury over the weekend.
This year he has 17 goals, 15 assists for 32 points.
“I felt it was important that he knows and we know that he’s going to be here going forward,” Rutherford said.
Hornqvist scored the game winning Stanley Cup goal as the Penguins beat the Nashville Predators for their back-to-back titles.