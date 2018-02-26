FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for a run at a third consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

The Penguins already bolstered their center depth with the acquisition of Derick Brassard in a wild, three-team trade on Friday.

Today, General Manager Jim Rutherford continued to tinker with his roster ahead of the trade deadline.

The Penguins acquired Josh Jooris from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Greg McKegg.

The Penguins re-assigned Jooris to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

Jooris, 27, has skated in 31 games with Carolina this year, producing three goals, three assists and six points. He played against the Pens in Pittsburgh’s 6-1 win on Friday night.

