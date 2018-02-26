Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
POINT BREEZE (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to the scene after someone reportedly threw a fire bomb or possible Molotov cocktail at police outside a Point Breeze home Monday afternoon.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home on Penfield Place.
Officers were called to do a welfare check at the home, but when they arrived, there are reports that a fire bomb or possibly a Molotov cocktail was thrown at them.
The house then started burning.
Police confirm a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and a body was found inside the 4-unit building after the fire was out. It’s not clear if the death is being considered suspicious at this time.
Further details have not been released at this time.
