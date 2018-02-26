Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner says he’ll pursue a mandatory death penalty for any school shooter who kills someone, although legal analysts say that’s unconstitutional.
Wagner, a state senator, said Monday that his message is “if someone kills one of our children, we will kill them.” Wagner is running in a three-way primary for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid.
Wagner’s comments came in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.
Pennsylvania hasn’t executed anyone since 1999. Wolf announced a death penalty moratorium soon after taking office in 2015.
Robert Dunham of the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center says the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that juries must be able to consider factors that might call for mercy.
