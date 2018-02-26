Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis is facing a cyberbullying lawsuit filed by a teenager from Wexford and his family.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the lawsuit claims the alleged incident happened back in December at the Chick-fil-a in Cranberry Township, where the teen was working.

The teenager, nor his parents are identified in the lawsuit.

It reportedly claims that after Davis went through the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru, he added a post to his personal Snapchat account that was later seen by the teen’s classmates.

In the video posting, the lawsuit says Davis commented on the teen’s “small stature and youthful appearance.” The Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers’ player said, “Chick-fil-A got little kids. This kid like 8-years-old. No wonder the lines be so long at Chick-fil-A.” The posting also allegedly included a laughing face emoji with tears coming out of its eyes.

When the teen’s classmates saw the post, the lawsuit says they began teasing him at school, and since that time he’s been suffering from depression, headaches and more.

According to the Post-Gazette, the teen’s lawyer says in the lawsuit that that his client was “exposed to public hatred, contempt and ridicule.”

However, Davis’ lawyers tell the PG that he is denying all the allegations. His lawyer tells them, “What they’re alleging goes completely against everything Sean stands for and how he lives his life.”

The Post-Gazette reports that the two sides have tried to settle, with the family wanting Davis to record a PSA on cyberbullying, and Davis offering the teen trips to Steelers Training Camp and his own youth football camp where he would take on the issue of cyberbullying.

Both offers were rejected.

The PG reports the lawsuit claims cyberbullying, libel, slander and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and was filed in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court last week.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.