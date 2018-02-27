Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly choking and assaulting a pregnant woman in Carrick.

According to police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday inside a home along Parkfield Street.

Police were initially called to the home for a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, the victim, identified as Shenia Jones, stated she and Andrew Nelson were arguing in bed. The argument escalated and Nelson allegedly threw her phone across the room.

He allegedly grabbed her by the throat and began to choke her. The victim told police she fought back, but Nelson began to forcibly push down on her stomach. Police said the victim was more than 8 months pregnant.

Jones said the fight continued as she attempted to get her phone in order to call police. Officers said the woman was in visible pain at the scene.

Three children were home at the time of the incident and the oldest helped to break up the fight.

Nelson was taken into custody and is facing a list of charges including, strangulation, simple assault and aggravated assault of an unborn child.

He is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Jones was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on her condition or that of her baby.