PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As it stands, teachers in the Pittsburgh Public Schools District will go on strike on Friday.

However, the teachers and the district are holding talks today in the hopes of reaching a deal.

The negotiations began again at 9:30 a.m. As of noon, there was no word on any potential progress.

The strike would leaving thousands of parents scrambling and kids wondering when they would return to the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet said the big issue is over whether principals will have the final say over assigning teachers. He said they should and the teachers union disagrees.

The union president said she wants solutions for several key issues such as salary and health care concerns. Plus, teachers transferring between schools.

The big dispute went public after months of meetings and now everyone including the mayor wants to weigh in.

“We have the ability to bring in additional resources if there’s an issue with financing. What we want to see is to be able to avert this strike,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. “We are preparing for the worst. We are preparing to try to deal with 25,000 kids who won’t be able to go to school and with parents who may not be able to go to work and trying to use our rec centers and senior centers as places where they would have a safe place to be.”

The superintendent says they have agreed on nine issues, but not all of them.

