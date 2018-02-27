Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The people behind one of Pittsburgh’s most delicious destinations are taking their treats national.

The Milk Shake Factory announced Tuesday on their website that they are expanding.

With two Pittsburgh locations, one in Downtown Pittsburgh and the other on the South Side, the popular dessert spot is planning to add 25 locations over the next three years.

They’ll be doing that with the help of investor Thomas Tull, who is also a minority investor in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a statement, The Milk Shake Factory CEO Chris Edwards says: “This partnership gives us the financial ability to build an organization that will grow beyond Pittsburgh, but more importantly, it will help us create innovative technologies which will transform the retail experience.”

In addition to the expansion, the shop will be changing the way they make their signature shakes. They will soon be using farm fresh ice cream from the milk from the Tulls’ Rivendale Farms.

Tull Investment Group CEO Alba Tull said in a statement: “The Edwards family has built an iconic and beloved local brand with The Milk Shake Factory, and our business and farm ventures are proud to be a part of the next generation of its growth and opportunity.”

The Milk Shake Factory will begin using the new ingredients this spring.