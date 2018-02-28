FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help finding a young man from Beltzhoover.

According to police, 18-year-old Dujuan Moody left his home around noon Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Officials say there is concern about Moody because he has a medical condition.

Moody is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, 160 pounds, and is bald with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Columbia jacket with a hood, blue jeans and a red knit cap.

Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7800.

