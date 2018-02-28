FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) – Dachon Burke shook his defender to hit an open 3-pointer that created some breathing room in the final minutes and finished by blocking a shot, racing the length of the court to throw down a dunk at the buzzer and Robert Morris edged No. 2 seed Mount Saint Mary’s 60-56 in a Northeast Conference quarterfinal upset Wednesday night.

The seventh-seeded Colonials (16-16) overcame Mount Saint Mary’s leads of as many as 13 points and travel to meet NEC regular-season champion Wagner (22-8) in a semifinal on Thursday.

Matty McConnell and Jon Williams each had three of Robert Morris’ 10 3-pointers. McConnell scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Williams scored 11. Burke scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3:19

McConnell hit a 3 that gave Robert Morris the lead for good with 9:34 remaining, but the Mountaineers never trailed by more than six.

Junior Robinson led the Mountaineers with 15 points.

