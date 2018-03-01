Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITCAIRN (KDKA) – A Pitcairn couple is on the run from police, accused of hiding bomb-making materials inside a small apartment.

Officers staked out the 2nd Street apartment complex throughout the night and into Thursday morning, but the couple did not return.

“We found what appeared to be material commonly used for explosive devices,” said Chief Scott Farally, Pitcairn Police Department.

On Wednesday, Chief Farally said ATF told them to call in the Allegheny County Bomb Squad who then evacuated homes within 300 feet of the apartment complex.

Police want the couple to come to the station to talk and are actively searching for David Klein, 30, and Allison Ober, 27.

Police arrested the couple on Monday after finding Ober overdosed inside the apartment. Police also found drug-making materials throughout the home.

A judge arraigned the couple on drug-related charges, but later released them. The couple also faces charges for endangering a small child after officers found a 4-year-old boy inside the apartment.

Neighbors stood by and watched the police activity for the past few days.

“I lived in this town when I was a child so it’s just sad to see it go the way it’s going, but to have something like that right under their nose and you don’t even know,” one neighbor said.

Klein and Ober face a preliminary hearing on March 12.