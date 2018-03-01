FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of shooting another man at a Wendy’s in Edgewood Towne Centre will stand trial.

Ronald Burton appeared in court today for a preliminary hearing where he waived the charges to trial.

Burton is accused of shooting 27-year-old Andre Johnson Jr. He was arrested in January.

Investigators say Burton is claiming he shot Johnson in self-defense. He told police Johnson had a gun and was going to shoot him, so he shot Johnson in the stomach and took off.

Burton was working at the restaurant and claims Johnson came in and appeared to pull out a gun. Burton says he shot Johnson once and ran.

Police said surveillance video shows Burton walk towards a table and Johnson walk up behind him. Both men then reach toward their waistbands, and that’s when Burton allegedly pulled out the gun.

Burton faces multiple charges in the case, including, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence.

