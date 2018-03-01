Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 20 years ago, a local father saw a need and did something about it.

He created “Friends to Friends,” a group that brings children – with and without special needs – together to socialize through sports.

The idea is to bring greater awareness and respect through integration.

The group is funded solely by private contributions, and is now in need of financial help to keep it going.

If you would like to help, visit: https://friendstofriends.org/