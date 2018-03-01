FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brenda Waters, Fatal Shooting, Homewood, Local TV, Mia Green

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) –A woman was shot and killed in Homewood Wednesday and police are now asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

By the time police and investigators searched the area, night had fallen. Twice, police went back to the scene to continue to search for evidence.

The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Mia Green, was shot several times in the torso behind a house. She later died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

On Thursday, yellow police tape still marked the crime scene. No suspects have been named in the case.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at (412)-323-7800.

