IRWIN (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man is facing animal cruelty charges after an “extremely malnourished” puppy and kitten were found in his apartment.

According to police, officers were called to the Villages of Easton apartment complex in Irwin for a report of animal neglect.

Officers spoke with 23-year-old Antoine Prigg, who let them into his apartment. Officers found a mixed breed puppy, which smelled of urine. The dog was also said to be malnourished to the point where its rib cage and hip bones were visible.

Additionally, no food or water was found in the apartment.

Officers also found a malnourished kitten, which had no food or litter box.

Prigg told police he got the dog sometime in 2017 and had not yet taken it to a veterinarian.

Both the puppy and kitten were removed from the apartment and taken back to the Irwin Police Station.

Prigg is now facing charges of cruelty to animals and animal neglect.

