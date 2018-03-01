Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heavy rains have returned to the Western Pennsylvania region, and that has not been welcome news for property owners already on edge.

The city is currently keeping an eye on 15 active landslides.

On Thursday afternoon, city Public Works and Mobility and Infrastructure crews had to close down sections of Commercial Street and Forward Avenue in the Squirrel Hill.

A landslide is bringing mud, dirt, rocks and debris down onto the roadway. And crews don’t know when they’ll be able to assess the slide and clean it up due to the rainy weather.

Officials say they are worried about unsafe road conditions there. The same section of road, between Whipple Street in Swisshelm Park and Summerset Drive, was shut down last week.

The closure is expected to have a big impact on commuters, and re-route some school buses.

The road will be closed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, in Kilbuck Township, a major landslide has forced eight evacuations and is endangering a home that has stood for more than 70 years.

According to the Kilbuck Township manager, the hillside behind the home on Old Camp Horne Road is moving at a rate of more than an inch an hour.

“It’s sad,” said Harry Dilmore, the township manager. “I mean, try to clean your entire house out within… and this is a big house. We were monitoring it every hour, on the hour, and it was moving about an inch to an inch and a half an hour.”

The side of another family’s home has already collapsed.

Officials say all the rain is causing the clay soil underneath to move very quickly.

“There’s major fissures in the ground all the way up that the engineers that have come by said, when the water starts getting in there, this red bed of clay is just going to start getting soft,” Dilmore said. “It’s going to act like marbles, and the rest of the weight is just going to make it come down.”

The Ohio Township Police are doing patrols around the area as a precaution.

Authorities are also warning businesses along Camp Horne Road that they may feel the impacts of the slide.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.