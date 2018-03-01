WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Billboard, Gun, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized overnight to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say “Shoot A School Kid Only $29.”

A guerrilla art collective called INDECLINE took credit for altering the billboard that originally said “Shoot a .50 caliber only $29.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 01: A worker removes a billboard poster for the Battlefield Vegas shooting range after it was vandalized on March 1, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The activist art collective Indecline took responsibility for putting the words “SCHOOL KID” over the words “.50 CALIBER” on the sign as well as “DEFEND LIVES REFORM LAWS.” Indecline released a statement saying that the protest piece is a response to American’s obsession with gun culture and the government’s ties with the NRA and called on politicians to work on reforming gun laws. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The group did not respond to an email from The Associated Press but provided a statement to KTNV-TV calling for reforming gun laws.

The collective was behind the 2016 naked Trump statues.

Managers at the Battlefield Las Vegas gun range that put up the billboard did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. .

