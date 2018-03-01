FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A busy day of weather is expected with rain showers pushing through the area today and snow showers possible tonight.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, snow showers are expected tonight with large snow totals possible in elevated areas (up to 4 inches in isolated spots) and along and north of Interstate 80 (up to 2 inches possible).

snowfall projection Alerts Issued As Rain, Snow, High Winds Expected To Impact Area

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

However, the biggest story may be strong wind speeds expected overnight tonight. Wind gust are expected to near 50 mph in elevated areas.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for elevated areas through 1 a.m. on Saturday. A High Wind Watch has been issued for other western Pennsylvania areas as well through Friday morning. This is due to an area of low pressure that will pass by the region.

The left flank of the low is showing a very strong pressure gradient.

forecast graphic Alerts Issued As Rain, Snow, High Winds Expected To Impact Area

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Snow isn’t expected to arrive until around midnight tonight with strong wind speeds picking up after 2 a.m. The Pittsburgh area will likely see a dusting of snow due to surface temperatures remaining around 32 degrees.

Homeowners and those responsible for land should inspect properties to ensure no items can be picked up by strong wind overnight.

Trashcans and other items can do significant damage to property. You also may not want to have to take the walk of shame down the street to gather up your items.

