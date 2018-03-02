KDKA-TVof the Pittsburgh Steelers of the New York Jets during the game on December 19, 2010 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)Linebacker Stevenson Sylvester makes a special teams tackle against current teammate Jerricho Cotchery in a 2010 Steelers-Jets game. (File Photo: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) Welcome to KDKA-TV on CBSPittsburgh.com! KDKA-TV […]
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Pennsylvania State Police

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say they’re searching the Aliquippa City Building as part of a grand jury investigation.

The Beaver County Times says authorities showed up at the building around 9:30 a.m. Friday and remained there through the morning.

State police Lt. Eric Hermick tells the newspaper that the building will remain closed until investigators are done executing the search warrant.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr)

The newspaper says city solicitor Myron Sainovich drove up to the scene and then left without going into the building.

Telephone messages left Friday for Sainovich, Mayor Dwan Walker and the city administrator weren’t immediately returned.

