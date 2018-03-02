Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say they’re searching the Aliquippa City Building as part of a grand jury investigation.

The Beaver County Times says authorities showed up at the building around 9:30 a.m. Friday and remained there through the morning.

State police Lt. Eric Hermick tells the newspaper that the building will remain closed until investigators are done executing the search warrant.

The newspaper says city solicitor Myron Sainovich drove up to the scene and then left without going into the building.

Telephone messages left Friday for Sainovich, Mayor Dwan Walker and the city administrator weren’t immediately returned.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)