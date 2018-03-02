FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
CARNEGIE (KDKA) — At least two people were taken to the hospital after fire broke out Friday night at an apartment building in Carnegie.

The blaze broke out around 10:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Broadway Street.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire, but emergency dispatchers say at least two people are in the hospital.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There are no reports on their conditions or how many apartments have been impacted.

Police, firefighters and EMS were all called to the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

