PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A country music star from Pittsburgh is once again nominated for an ACM Award.

Dan Smyers is one half of Dan and Shay.

Smyers is from Wexford and is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate.

The bassist for the group, Dustin Hook, is also from Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, the duo was nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year.

They received a pair of nominations last year, but didn’t win.

Dan and Shay will be back in town on Friday, July 27, opening for Rascal Flatts at Key Bank Pavilion.

