Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Moon Township next week.

The event will take place at Atlantic Aviation at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Trump previously held a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation just days before Election Day in 2016.

The president had planned to visit Ambridge for a rally in February, but his visit was canceled after the Parkland school shooting.

You can register for tickets to the event on DonaldJTrump.com.