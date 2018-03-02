KDKA-TVof the Pittsburgh Steelers of the New York Jets during the game on December 19, 2010 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)Linebacker Stevenson Sylvester makes a special teams tackle against current teammate Jerricho Cotchery in a 2010 Steelers-Jets game. (File Photo: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) Welcome to KDKA-TV on CBSPittsburgh.com! KDKA-TV […]
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Moon Township next week.

The event will take place at Atlantic Aviation at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Trump previously held a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation just days before Election Day in 2016.

The president had planned to visit Ambridge for a rally in February, but his visit was canceled after the Parkland school shooting.

You can register for tickets to the event on DonaldJTrump.com.

