PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With steel I-beams raised into place at what will be a new seven-story office building housing Ben Roethlisberger’s new restaurant, North Shore 7, and plenty of other venues already open — like Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36, Tequila Cowboy, Burgatory, to name a few — it was only a matter of time before the Steelers’ organization got into the action.

“We’re planning improvements to the Pub 33 area on the inside of the Great Hall, expanding it so that fans and visitors to the North Shore can come and visit us even on non-game days to enjoy some really good food and beverage,” Nick Sero, spokesman for PSSI Stadium LLC, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Friday.

In short, besides inside eating, Pub 33 is moving outside to a new patio adjacent to Heinz Field.

And you don’t have to be a ticket-holding fan to eat and drink there.

“It’s preferred, but no, you don’t have to be a Steelers fan,” Sero jokes.

Open to all indulging on the North Shore, the big change at Pub 33 — besides outside dining — is its open doors on non-game days.

So why are the Steelers doing this?

Well, why not? With the North Shore burgeoning with all kinds of restaurants and entertainment, expanding Pub 33 outside to non-football days is simply another way to make money.

Right across the street from Stage AE, there could be lots of hungry customers for Pub 33 right there alone.

So what about the food?

“We’re going to have some new cool choices here that fit kind of a casual dining experience,” he says.

Sero wouldn’t get specific yet and the hours are not fixed either, but stay tuned.

As for the rehab of the old Pub 33 in the Great Hall and construction of the outdoor dining, says Sero, “Hopefully, we’ll get started soon with an anticipated completion by August.”