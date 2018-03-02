Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KILBUCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A major landslide in Kilbuck Township has forced eight evacuations and is endangering a home that has stood for more than 70 years.

According to the Kilbuck Township manager, the hillside behind the home on Old Camp Horne Road is moving at a rate of more than an inch an hour.

“It’s sad,” said Harry Dilmore, the township manager. “I mean, try to clean your entire house out within… and this is a big house. We were monitoring it every hour, on the hour, and it was moving about an inch to an inch and a half an hour.”

The family spent the day getting their possessions out of the house.

“Salvage mode, tried to cut part of the deck off to put less stress on the back of the house,” said homeowner Tom Tomaro. “Got everything out of the house that we possibly could, and moved it out of harm’s way.”

The side of another family’s home has already collapsed.

Officials say all the rain is causing the clay soil underneath to move very quickly.

“There’s major fissures in the ground all the way up that the engineers that have come by said, when the water starts getting in there, this red bed of clay is just going to start getting soft,” Dilmore said. “It’s going to act like marbles, and the rest of the weight is just going to make it come down.”

The Ohio Township Police are doing patrols around the area as a precaution.

Authorities are also warning businesses along Camp Horne Road that they may feel the impacts of the slide. But, so far, that busy business corridor is open to traffic.