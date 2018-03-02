WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Alex Baldwin, Donald Trump, Twitter
Alec Baldwin returns as President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

(CNN) — President Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin engaged in a Twitter feud Friday morning after the President mocked the actor’s impression of him on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch,” Trump said on Twitter, at first misspelling Baldwin’s name as “Alex” before fixing.

“Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!” Trump said, referring to the former SNL cast member who formerly portrayed him.

Baldwin, who made his debut on SNL as Trump during the 2016 campaign, quickly shot back.

“Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for,” the actor tweeted.

Next, he tweeted: “Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library. A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on. A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars. You’re in and out in five minutes. Just like…”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch