SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A massive tree brought down power lines and narrowly missed a car in Scott Township on Thursday night.

Homeowner Mesha Rice was in a bit of disbelief after whipping winds took aim at the giant tree in her front yard. She says that spot on Magazine Street is prone to heavy gusts.

scott township tree 3 Heavy Winds Bring Massive Tree Down Onto Power Lines In Scott Twp.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

When the wicked winds whizzed by again Friday morning, the tree, rooted in the sopping wet ground, didn’t have a chance.

When she got to the window, it was a bit of a relief that it wasn’t on the house, but instead lying on power lines. The problem was, the tree was precariously perched over her car.

scott township tree 2 Heavy Winds Bring Massive Tree Down Onto Power Lines In Scott Twp.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

The good news — she was able to move the car, and crews removed the tree.

Power was knocked out until mid-afternoon, and the street was closed until crews were able to chop up the tree and get the wires back up.

