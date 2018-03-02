Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two doctors from UPMC are facing felony charges.

Police say Dr. Omar Almusa and Dr. Marios Papachristou are accused of writing prescriptions for each other’s family and friends in exchange for money.

Police say thousands of hydrocodone pills were prescribed, and none of the people who received the prescriptions were patients.

The doctors work in the radiology department.

In a statement, UPMC says the charges were the result of an international investigation into activities related to their practices.

They have been arrested and suspended.