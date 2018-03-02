WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:doctor charged, Local TV, Marios Papachristou, Omar Almusa, UPMC

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two doctors from UPMC are facing felony charges.

Police say Dr. Omar Almusa and Dr. Marios Papachristou are accused of writing prescriptions for each other’s family and friends in exchange for money.

Police say thousands of hydrocodone pills were prescribed, and none of the people who received the prescriptions were patients.

The doctors work in the radiology department.

In a statement, UPMC says the charges were the result of an international investigation into activities related to their practices.

They have been arrested and suspended.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch