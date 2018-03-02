Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia public school students are in limbo, with their classrooms closed for a seventh straight class day as teachers fight for pay raises.

West Virginia’s Senate Republican majority refused Thursday to take up House-passed legislation to grant teachers and service personnel a 5 percent pay raise. Outside the Senate chamber, hundreds protesting teacher pay rates among the lowest in the nation chanted, “Pass that bill!”

Public school officials in all 55 counties say the schools will remain shuttered Friday.

Senate Republicans say they need to be fiscally responsible and address the teachers’ main concern, rising health insurance costs.

