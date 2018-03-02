Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania is conducting an internal investigation into “possible financial irregularities.”

The Foundation said Friday that they’re also implementing comprehensive financial security measures and contacting local law enforcement to investigate.

The previous executive director of the organization, Barbara Farrell, is “no longer affiliated with the Foundation,” and an interim executive director will be appointed while the Foundation searches for a permanent replacement.

Board President Michael Wertz says the investigation has not impacted the Foundation’s “ability to carry out the programs and deliver the services for those it serves.”

Further details on the “financial irregularities” have not been made available.

