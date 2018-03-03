Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BURRELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot after he forced his way into an Indiana County home early Saturday morning.

Troopers were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Hill Drive in Burrell Township around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a burglary-in-progress and a Protection From Abuse order violation.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Stacy Arnold Livingston, of Blairsville, dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

State police say two separate PFAs had been filed against Livingston on Friday. The PFAs said Livingston was not allowed to be in the Hill Drive residence.

According to the troopers’ investigation, Livingston parked his truck a short distance from the home early Saturday morning and approached the residence on foot. He then opened a basement window and forced his way into the home.

Livingston’s wife and five other family members were inside the home at the time.

State police say they believe Livingston got into a physical fight with family members inside the home. During the altercation, an adult family member fired one round from a firearm, striking Livingston in the chest.

The person who fired the shot was taken into custody, interviewed and released.

No charges have been filed and police are not searching for any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.