SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male person of interest in an assault that took place February in South Side.

According to a release from the City of Pittsburgh, police are seeking help identifying the man seen in the photograph in relation to an assault that took place in the South Side around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25th.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to call police at 412-323-7141

