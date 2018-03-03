FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.

(Photo Courtesy: City of Mt. Pleasant/Twitter)

Central Michigan’s Emergency Communication says on its website that James Eric Davis Jr. was arrested without incident early Saturday. They say Davis was seen on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight.

Police say Friday morning’s shooting at Campbell Hall happened when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break. More than 100 police officers, some heavily armed in camouflage uniforms, had searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University following the shooting.

The university identified the two dead as Davis mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood. The shooting occurred at a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing. This was on a day when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

