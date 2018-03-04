FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Apollo-Ridge School District, Local TV, School Threat, Spring Church

SPRING CHURCH (KDKA) — Schools in the Apollo-Ridge School District will be closed Monday due to a school threat.

The district said on their website that on Sunday afternoon, they learned of a “threatening statement” that was sent to a student on social media over the weekend.

Kiski Township Police say the original threat, which was sent on Instagram, only named “Apollo” and did not directly threaten a specific school.

The district says Monday’s classes have been canceled as a precaution.

Law enforcement officials are investigating.

